Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SONY. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SONY opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

