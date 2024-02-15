Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Issues Earnings Results

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 14.88%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS SOMC opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Southern Michigan Bancorp alerts:

Southern Michigan Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Southern Michigan Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.