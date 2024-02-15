Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Todd R. Lachman Sells 13,255 Shares

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 13,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $295,056.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,957,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,563,443.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Sovos Brands stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 165.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth about $128,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.