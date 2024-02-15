SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,900,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,666,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,422,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

