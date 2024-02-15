SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.07 and last traded at $46.98. Approximately 598,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,073,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWTX

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.