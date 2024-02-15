SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.190-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.850-5.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.55. 561,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,348. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 482.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,374,000 after purchasing an additional 67,999 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

