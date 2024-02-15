State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 43.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in V.F. by 41.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 133,624 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,948,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

V.F. Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $28.08.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

