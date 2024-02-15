State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,946 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of PBF Energy worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after buying an additional 828,787 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 819,543 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of PBF opened at $52.29 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PBF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

