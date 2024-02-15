State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,739 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after buying an additional 1,646,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after buying an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,580,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,040,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,947,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

THC stock opened at $87.94 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.