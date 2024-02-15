Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $36.81

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.81, but opened at $37.98. Steel Partners shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 4,063 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Saturday, February 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28,926.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10,141.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in Steel Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

