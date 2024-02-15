Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.79

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 3098011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Get Stellantis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after buying an additional 20,972,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stellantis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.