StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

