StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance
Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.