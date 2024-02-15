StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $120.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.10.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

