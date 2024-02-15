StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

