StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.92. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

