StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIEB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

