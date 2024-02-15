StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.32.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.25%.
Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Siebert Financial
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.