StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Price Performance
Shares of EVOL opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.27.
About Symbolic Logic
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.