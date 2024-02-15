StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.