StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

Shares of IPW opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.78. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPower

About iPower

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iPower by 21.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iPower by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iPower in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

Featured Articles

