StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower Price Performance
Shares of IPW opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.78. iPower has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.45.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. iPower had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
