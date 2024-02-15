StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NBY stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Articles

