StockNews.com Lowers Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.90 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Up 4.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE BSAC opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.