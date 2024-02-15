StockNews.com Upgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Buy

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Brightcove Price Performance

BCOV stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Brightcove by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64,177 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

