StockNews.com Upgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to “Hold”

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRNO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $65.13.

In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

