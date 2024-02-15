Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $41.72 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015570 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,104.06 or 0.99950928 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00013311 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.28 or 0.00178937 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024154 USD and is up 21.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

