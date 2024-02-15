SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
NYSE SSY opened at $0.91 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.