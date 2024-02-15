SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE SSY opened at $0.91 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.