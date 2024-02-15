Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Bradley R. Owens Sells 1,040 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.03 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $1,168,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 204.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 108,911 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

