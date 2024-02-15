SysGroup (LON:SYS) Trading Down 4.6%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.06 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39). Approximately 48,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 21,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

SysGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,250.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.46.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of managed information technology (IT) and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. It offers consultancy services, such as strategic reviews, cloud consultancy, security assessments, incident response planning, platform migration, and architecture audits.

