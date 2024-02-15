Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stake Reduced by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,231 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $34,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,443 shares of company stock worth $9,556,047 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

