TD Securities Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$41.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Finning International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised Finning International from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

Finning International stock opened at C$35.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$31.83 and a 52-week high of C$46.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Finning International’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 3,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$108,420.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

