Team Hewins LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.8% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.2% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 30,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 87,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $176.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.73 and a 200 day moving average of $155.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $178.30. The firm has a market cap of $506.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

