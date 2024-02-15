Teekay Tankers (TNK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.24. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

