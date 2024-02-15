Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

TDY opened at $427.53 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $431.15 and a 200-day moving average of $410.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total value of $469,518.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,669.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total value of $469,518.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,669.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

