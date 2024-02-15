Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Insider Purchases £100,640 in Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) insider Angus Macpherson purchased 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £100,640 ($127,102.80).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Price Performance

TEM opened at GBX 148.40 ($1.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.44 and a beta of 0.68. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 140.40 ($1.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.80 ($2.03). The company has a current ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 147.48.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

