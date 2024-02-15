Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) vs. Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Critical Survey

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Tenet Fintech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $6.44 billion 9.56 $1.14 billion $0.86 53.57 Tenet Fintech Group $84.52 million 0.13 -$40.84 million ($0.64) -0.12

Profitability

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systèmes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 17.65% 18.36% 9.74% Tenet Fintech Group -163.77% -55.89% -43.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dassault Systèmes and Tenet Fintech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 0 2 1 0 2.33 Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Dassault Systèmes shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Tenet Fintech Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences. The company provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

About Tenet Fintech Group

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.