Tennant (TNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Tennant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Tennant has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tennant to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $99.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.06. Tennant has a 12-month low of $63.30 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNC shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tennant by 535.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 29,535 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Tennant by 5,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

