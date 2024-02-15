Terra Classic Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $705.36 million and approximately $77.20 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,808,676,094,157 coins and its circulating supply is 5,779,440,266,283 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

