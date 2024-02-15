Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.8 %

AMG opened at $155.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.20. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $167.12.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMG

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.