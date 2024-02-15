Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $4.02 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $200.73 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.25 and a 52 week high of $219.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.85 and a 200-day moving average of $190.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

