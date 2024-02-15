Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 127.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 147.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Valvoline by 63.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.39. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $40.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

