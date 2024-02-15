Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Textainer Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Textainer Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,104,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,253,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Articles

