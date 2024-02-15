TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$225.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$182.00 to C$208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$181.00.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$196.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$176.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$171.08. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$137.36 and a 1 year high of C$197.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$868,996.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$868,996.00. Also, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 66,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

