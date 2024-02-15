The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Boston Beer worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Boston Beer by 118.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SAM stock opened at $355.30 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $396.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.53 and a 200-day moving average of $356.27.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.31.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.
