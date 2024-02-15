The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.05 Per Share

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Brunner Investment Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BUT stock opened at GBX 1,217.20 ($15.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 964 ($12.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,220 ($15.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,171.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,094.90. The company has a market capitalization of £519.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,655.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at The Brunner Investment Trust

In other news, insider James Sharp acquired 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,144 ($14.45) per share, with a total value of £56,181.84 ($70,954.58). 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.