The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

