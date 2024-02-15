The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $10.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.