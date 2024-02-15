The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

The GDL Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GDL opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The GDL Fund has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $8.13.

Institutional Trading of The GDL Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 18.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 81.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund during the first quarter worth about $163,000.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

