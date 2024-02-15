The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,900 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

The India Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

IFN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.29. 54,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,810. The India Fund has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $20.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

About The India Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

