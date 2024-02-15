The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,900 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
The India Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
IFN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.29. 54,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,810. The India Fund has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $20.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51.
The India Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
