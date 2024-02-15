The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $124.81. The company had a trading volume of 117,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,828. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,088.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

