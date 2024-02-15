Thomas David Ullrich Purchases 105,000 Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) Stock

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) Director Thomas David Ullrich purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,075.00.

Thomas David Ullrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Thomas David Ullrich purchased 180,000 shares of Aston Bay stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Thomas David Ullrich bought 200,000 shares of Aston Bay stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

Aston Bay Price Performance

Shares of CVE:BAY remained flat at C$0.12 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.38. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.03 and a one year high of C$0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.51.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

