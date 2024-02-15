thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

OTCMKTS TKAMY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.40. 150,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07.

thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.1043 per share. This is a boost from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

