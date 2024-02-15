Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stake Boosted by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 635,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.21% of Tidewater worth $45,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 2,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tidewater by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Tidewater stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.10. 41,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,542. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $77.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

